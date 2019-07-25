Man arrested 6 months after beer theft caught on restaurant surveillance video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six months after a beer theft that was captured on a restaurant’s surveillance video system, a man was arrested in connection to the crime.
Ernest Richardson, 49, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree burglary.
According to his arrest slip, Richardson and another person “removed numerous alcoholic beverages” from a walk-in cooler outside the El Nopal restaurant at 10626 Dixie Highway.
The surveillance video showed two men making several trips to and from the cooler, stealing about a dozen cases of beer just after 5 a.m. on a snowy morning in January.
Another angle of the video showed the men driving off in a red pickup truck, the bed loaded with the cases of beer.
The arrest slip also said the men used bolt cutters to get into the cooler.
