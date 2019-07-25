Men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from little league

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two men are accused of stealing items from a little league.
Justin Oliver, 18, and Beaudean Oliver, 19, were taken into custody on Wednesday after Blue Lick Little League was burglarized on July 4.
Justin Oliver admitted to police he broke into the ballpark and took $2,000 worth of items, according to an arrest slip.
Beaudean Oliver admitted to being in possession of a 4-wheeler, valued at $3,000, that was also taken from the park, police said.
Blue Lick Baseball and Softball Field posted on Facebook Wednesday and said someone saw the stolen 4-wheeler at the Kroger on Mud Lane and reported it to police. The post also stated the 4-wheeler was wrecked, had been hot wired, the brakes were missing, the ignition switch was destroyed and the tires were bald.
Justin Oliver and Beaudean Oliver were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Justin Oliver was charged with burglary and Beaudean Oliver was charged with receiving stolen property.
In court Thursday morning, both men were released on their own recognizance and ordered not to have contact with the little league.
Both are scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 14.
