Miracle League wraps up first season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Miracle League Louisville is wrapping up its inaugural season.
A makeup game was played Wednesday night at Fern Creek Park because Saturday was just too hot to hit the field.
All the players in the league are facing some type of physical challenges.
For the first season, they’ve been split into six teams of eleven players each. Every player is assigned a buddy, a volunteer who can assist as much or as little as needed.
Player Eden Hoelscher pointed out one great aspect of the league.
“Not having somebody push me around the bases,” Hoelscher said.
Added Eden’s mother, Kylee Hoelscher: “As a parent, you see these kids who are just so excited to be out here; they’re just laughing and they’re just so excited. And without this league, they may not have known that they love baseball, and they wouldn’t have had this opportunity, and they’ve had this whole world just opened up to them, and I think that’s really really cool.”
The players come from Jefferson and surrounding counties. Some are even from other states, and staying at Frazier Rehab for the summer.
Enrollment is now open for The Miracle League’s fall season, which will take place in late September or October.
