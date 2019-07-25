Mother of Kentucky woman who was murdered, dismembered describes tragic loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gruesome and extensive crime has shaken two counties and for the first time, we are hearing from the heartbroken mother of one of the victims.
During an investigation into a murder-suicide at a mobile home in LaRue County on Monday, police discovered 33-year-old Brittany Wilson's body dismembered inside a freezer on the property.
Before setting fire to the crime scene and taking his own life, the currently unnamed suspect allegedly confessed to killing both Wilson and Nicole Murray, 39.
“It was all about Brittany when she was here,” Wilson’s mother Theresa Ellifrits said. “I remember we were having a birthday party for my granddaughter and she [Brittany] was eating cake and I just looked over at her and I was just thinking how beautiful she was and happy finally, you know?"
That was the last time Ellifrits saw her daughter alive, she thought the young woman’s troubled past was behind her. Soon after, Ellifrits said her daughter got a new boyfriend and the family started to worry again.
"We wanted to put a huddle around her and not let her go out except to work,” Ellifrits said.
Ellifrits said no one in the family had heard from Wilson since May.
While they were concerned, she said it wasn’t out of her daughter’s character to distance herself sometimes. Her family, though, never could have imagined how it all would end.
Police haven't said how or when she died, but believe Wilson was murdered at a home on Ashby Lane in Louisville before her body was moved to LaRue County.
“I just want to put her back together and just hold her,” Ellifrits said. “I just want to hold her one more time. My hugs are gone, my kisses are gone. A part of my life is gone. I would have done it, I would have taken her place in a heartbeat."
Ellifrits said the loss of her daughter is incomprehensible, explaining how Brittany has been on her mind constantly and even shows up in her dreams.
"I wake up in the morning and it’s Brittany, it’s Brittany,” Ellifrits said. “I feel like I don’t have anything inside of me. That it’s gone.”
Ellifrits said Brittany was a sweet, lovable person who never met a stranger. She often listened to Jason Aldean, her favorite flower was orchids and she loved UK. But, she cared about her family most of all.
“You think some things are unimaginable, but it’s real,” Ellifrits said. “Please parents tell your children every day you love them, just no matter what. Even if they don’t want to hear it, at least once a day let them know because they could be gone… and my baby’s gone.”
A gathering of family and friends will take place Friday, August 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 3 at 1 p.m.
Both will be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions at 10304 Dixie Highway in Louisville, which is accepting donations to assist the family financially. Click here to help.
Wilson’s memorial services will be open to the public.
