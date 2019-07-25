Parents, community leaders upset over crossing-guard cuts just before new school year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s the budget-cut, crossing-guard, controversy that has many local police departments scrambling, and parents worried about their children’s safety.
Twelve schools will be losing LMPD assistance. They are: Anchorage School, St. Matthews Elementary School, Our Lady of Lourdes, Trinity High School, Butler High School, Western High School, Schaffner Elementary School, Carrithers Middle School, Cochrane Elementary School, Jeffersontown Elementary School, Tully Elementary School and St. Edward School.
District leaders said only communities with their own police departments were hit.
WAVE 3 News spent Thursday asking around. Most said thier chief complaint was the timing of the cut because they are finding out right before the new school year starts.
Also, leaders of communities with smaller police departments said they don’t have enough officers, adding that services should be the same city-wide, since everyone is paying taxes.
Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf told WAVE 3 News in a statement that “it is very disheartening that Metro does not consider the safety and well-being of children as its highest priority, but seemingly as its lowest.”
Parents agreed.
“I’m devastated and worried for the kids,” Anchorage mom Katie Alexander said.
From Jeffersontown to St. Matthews to Shively, parents are asking why children’s safety would ever be impacted by budget cuts?
“The kids are our No. 1 resource, and those are the people we are trying to protect,” said John Allen, a Carrithers parent.
On Billtown Road, Carrithers Middle School happens to be where a crossing guard was struck and killed while helping a child several years ago.
“The little kids that will be crossing that street on a daily basis going to school Monday through Friday,” said Allen, who has a daughter there now. Another daughter, Joelisha Anderson, went there last year.
“You can’t get across the street because so many cars, just keep going, keep going.” Anderson said.
St. Matthews leaders told WAVE 3 News their police officers are covering crimes, and are helping LMPD. Now, they’re trying to figure out how to cover crossing-guard shifts at busy intersections for Trinity, St. Matthews Elementary and Our Lady of Lourdes.
The Anchorage police chief said LMPD Chief Steve Conrad is being sympathetic, and trying to help them with the transition. Anchorage City Attorney John McGarvey said they only have 10 officers and can’t replace all three LMPD crossing guards.
“It’s an extremely dangerous five-way stop, with a train track,” Alexander said.
Alexander added that two crossing guards work the Anchorage track alone because so many drivers use Highway 146 as a cut-through. Even though signs there warn, “wait your turn,” drivers don’t.
WAVE 3 News on Thursday noticed several drivers busting through stop signs, not waiting their turns.
“We walk to school almost every day, weather-permitting,” Alexander said. “I don’t see how the kids are safely going to cross without the crossing guards, who do so much to keep them safe.”
Metro Council members said LMPD is saving overtime money by cutting the crossing guards.
"LMPD began communicating this both to JCPS and the affected police departments weeks ago," said Jean Porter, a spokesman for Mayor Greg Fischer. "And as LMPD has stated, they are committed to assisting the other departments to smooth the transition."
