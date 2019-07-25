Pass the Cash: Man helps new friend caring for recovering partner avoid eviction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the wise words of Buddha, “If we fail to look after others when they need help, who will look after us?”
Our Pass the Cash this week introduced us to two once strangers, Henry and Cherish, connected as they cared for family members at University Hospital. Their friendship was built on quick hellos and shared prayers as they passed each other in the halls.
“My mom was in the hospital at UofL,” Henry, who’s passing the cash, said. “She [Cherish] was on the same floor with my mother and her fiance’ had had a stroke ... couldn’t work.”
Cherish informed Henry that not only was her partner Ray fighting to regain his life, he was also fighting to keep their home. The couple received an eviction notice not long after Ray became unable to work.
Henry spoke to his wife, who suggested contacting Pass the Cash. The nomination was short and sweet but the message was clear - Cherish and her family were in trouble.
“It’s just heartbreaking," Henry explained. “Kids involved and school time coming up. I just wanted to reach out and be able to do something.”
As usual, WAVE 3 News contributed the first $300. Another $100 was donated by Allegiant Construction and $40 from WAVE 3 News viewer Debbi Campbell.
Henry planned to stop by Frazier Rehab to visit Cherish and Ray, though she didn’t know he’d bring along a crew. What followed was a embrace between two people whose time as friends hasn’t been long at all.
“I would say I was praying for his mom and he would say he was praying for Ray,” Cherish explained. “They were right across the hall from each other.”
One bill at a time for her family and one step at a time for Ray as he recovers.
“His sister helped us to get some of the bills caught back up and this will help get the next bill paid,” Cherish said. “Thank you.”
“I’m more than glad,” Ray replied. “I know you needed help.”
