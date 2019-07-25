Several Floyd Co. schools to debut building improvements granted through referendum

GREENVILLE, In. (WAVE) - It’s back to class Monday for students in New Albany Floyd County School District.
And with the return to the classroom comes a fresh start, as construction projects wrap up or near completion as part of a referendum package approved in 2016.
One school set to debut big changes is Greenville Elementary. After a summer break filled with construction as building improvements were made, principal Sarah Pierce said it feels like staff are coming back to a whole new building.
“It is a total 180,” Pierce said.
Everything from the hallways, to the classrooms is in the process of an extreme makeover, which started last fall. There’s a new colorful coat of paint on the walls and a Clevertouch in every classroom. These updates to the building, all paid for through the referendum.
“They’re going to see that in the classrooms, they’re going to see the progress that’s happened this summer,” Bill Wiseheart, NAFC Director of Facilities, said.
Approved by voters in 2016, the New Albany Floyd County School district has spent nearly three years making improvements and upgrades to many schools, like they’re doing in Greenville.
Other schools, like Slate Run and Green Valley, were totally replaced.
“We’re finally seeing the payoffs of that with a brand new Green Valley, a brand new Slate Run, the projects that have been done at New Albany, at Prosser, in Greenville," Pierce explained. “It really says to our Floyd County residents we are invested in education.”
As a parent and teacher, Lori Farris said not everyone fought for these improvements. But they can all benefit.
“I think they’re like, ‘well my kids aren’t there, it doesn’t matter.’ But it really does," Farris said. “The education of young children matters to everyone, not just the parents who take their kids to those schools.”
Crews at Greenville Elementary will work beyond the start of the school year, adding five new classrooms to the growing school. The district plans to end referendum projects this year.
Wiseheart said with the completion of the improvements, they help ensure both the district and its students are prepared for the years to come.
