Sherman Minton Bridge: Community, businesses concerned about construction impacts

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The future of a bridge 90,000 cars use daily is up in the air as leaders from both Indiana and Kentucky determine what to do with the Sherman Minton Bridge.
The nearly 60-year-old bridge is in need of repairs to keep it safe and functional for another 30 years. But the best way to make those repairs hasn’t been determined yet, and it’s why they’re asking for the public’s input.
Kentucky and Indiana together are looking at either lane closures, a total bridge closure or a combination of the two to get the work done. Lane restrictions would keep the Sherman Minton open, but it would mean traffic delays, a longer construction period and a higher cost. A full closure would be cheaper and shorter, but also would mean tens of thousands of cars each day would have to find another way across the river.
“I think it will have an impact on every single person,” said Bradley Fair, Wick’s Pizza Manager and Develop New Albany Vice President.
It’s been almost eight years since the Interstate 64 Sherman Minton Bridge closed long-term for repairs, something people in New Albany remember well.
“Made that journey the last time around, so I know how painful it is as a commuter,” said Brian Hampton, owner of Floyd County Brewing Company.
“It did bring a lot more traffic in front of the store,” said Michelle Wells, of Mariposa Consignments. For the store, heavy traffic on roads in downtown brought in new customers from Louisville and New Albany who hadn’t realized they were there before.
“It was a ghost town,” Fair said. “We’d go from 300-to-400 people on the weekends up there to now, maybe 50-to-75 when that bridge closed.”
The last time Sherman Minton shut down, Fair said Wick’s saw big drops in staff and customers, monumental dips to the business.
With most of their new customers and many staff members coming from Louisville, too, Hampton said they’re worried business will dry up.
“I mean, if it took 10 years to get the job done, but it still allowed traffic flow to be the least affected, I’m afraid that would be our best solution right now,” Hampton said. “Pretty serious issue.”
The feedback is exactly what both Indiana and Kentucky are seeking, determining how best to make needed repairs to the Sherman Minton.
“Well, the bridge has its original deck from 1956,” Sherman Minton Renewal spokeswoman Andrea Brady said. “So, the rehabilitation is really important in order for us to have this bridge well into the future. It will add 30 years of service life.”
With the toll-free bridge possibly out of commission, Fair said he’ll cut down on trips to Louisville. His wife and kids make the trip to town from the Sherman Minton multiple times a week for visits to the zoo, the science center and other activities. But if they’re paying the toll to drive all the way around to I-65, he said, they may cut down on that, too.
“So it’ll have a major impact on us, paying a toll every time we want to go to the zoo,” Fair said.
Brady said determining if they’ll mitigate tolls is a decision that will be made once they determine the construction’s impact to traffic when work begins in 2021.
Depending on what repair path is chosen, the work is estimated to take 15 months to three years to complete, Brady said. But whatever they decide, business owners know they’ll have to work to keep customers downtown.
“We’ve got enough time, a year and a half to two years, in advance to go ahead and prepare for this,” Wells said. “We’ll be better equipped to keep businesses going.”
“Cause it will impact us all negatively if we don’t work together on it,” Fair said.
