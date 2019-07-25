StormTALK! Thursday Edition

The nice weather will hold into the weekend even if it means climbing back to around 90° with a slightly more humid setup. It won’t be anything intense so outdoor plans still look good. As we gain a south wind Friday night, we will start to introduce the small, afternoon pop-up thunderstorm chances. Most will remain dry.
There is another bonus to the clear skies lately that I announce in today’s video.
Looking at next week, our next decent shot at scattered downpours/thunderstorms looks to be Monday PM into Tuesday. I am not sold on widespread coverage with this front just yet.
The good news is that if you miss this next round, there are a couple more changes later next week for thunderstorms. The bad news is that some of those could be on the strong side.
I don’t see any signs of intense heat building back into our area just yet but we will be very much on the edge of that risk by mid August. Something to monitor in the coming days/weeks.
