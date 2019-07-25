UK loses DB to season-ending injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats will be without a key player in their defensive secondary as they go into the 2019 season.
Davonte Robinson, a junior safety, injured his right quadriceps muscle Tuesday and will undergo surgery to repair it.
Appearing all 13 games last season, making three starts, Robinson, a Lexington native who played at Henry Clay, had 42 tackles in 2018 including a career high nine against Georgia. He also broke up four passes and recovered two fumbles taking one back 30 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game during a win at Florida.
UK had four starters in their 2018 defensive secondary enter the NFL Draft.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.