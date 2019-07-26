Americans with Disabilities Act celebrates 29th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A celebration at was held at TARC's Union Station headquarters as the city celebrated an act making it possible for all people to commute within the city.
July 26 marked the 29th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The act was created to make sure people with disabilities have equal opportunity when it comes to transportation, employment and much more.
Ferdinand Risco, executive director of TARC, says the ADA makes for better communities all around.
"We're looking forward to removing barriers and providing access," said Ferdinand Risco, TARC executive director."It is really about mobility being about independence and the more mobility we can provide for constituents in the community the better the community is and the better we are."
TARC says all of their vehicles are ADA compliant. That includes TARC 3, a service which offers door to door shared ride services.
