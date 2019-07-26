Basketball camp for young people with epilepsy and autism comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A basketball camp aims to ‘Bounce out the Stigma’ in Louisville.
A two-day basketball camp focused on people with special needs kicked off Thursday at St. Paul United Methodist in the Highlands.
The camp is for young people with epilepsy and autism.
Bounce out the Stigma was started in 2005 by Mike Simmil, who played for the Harlem Wizards for 13 years. He lives with epilepsy, but he didn’t let that get in the way of making basketball into a career.
“Our motto is ‘limits will not define me, my role defines my limits’ because limits aren’t something that should be placed on children,” Simmil said.
“The drills that we do help improve my basketball skills so I can do better when I’m playing games with my friends,” Aiden Hester, a counselor and former camper, said.
The camp continues Friday in Louisville, before heading to Indianapolis for an event with the Pacers.
