Behind the Forecast: 5G versus accurate forecasting

Each frequency range comes with its own set of pros and cons. Higher frequencies can allow many more devices on the same network while handling faster speeds. This works by thinly slicing each range into the channel; each channel carries a limited amount of data. The wider the channels frequency band, or bandwidth, the more data it can carry. While higher frequencies, like the ones being sought out by cell phone companies, can support more devices and more bandwidth for each device, it is harder to engineer equipment for them. These radio signals don't travel as far so they fade as they travel through walls, rain and even just the air.