Doug Hamilton to retire as Metro Chief of Public Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man heading Louisville Metro Public Services department has annoucned he is retiring after nearly a half century of serving the community.
Doug Hamilton, started his career was an officer with the Louisville Police Department in 1971, serving 28 years. In 1990, he was appointed chief by then-mayor Jerry Abramson. Following his retirement from LPD in March 1999, Hamilton was named U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Kentucky in December of that year.
Two and one-half years later, after the merger of the City of Louisville and Jefferson County governments, Hamilton returned to local government to become the emergency manager for Louisville Metro. He served in the capacity from March 2004 until January 2013 before being named to his current position by Mayor Greg Fischer.
Hamilton’s last day on the job will be August 31. Fischer’s office said he will work with Hamilton on a smooth transition.
