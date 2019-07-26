FORECAST: Hotter, more humid weekend ahead

Clear skies overnight helped patchy fog form in a few locations. Because of this, winds will switch to come out of the south this afternoon but they will remain light.
Temperatures rise back into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. While some clouds will once again dot the sky this afternoon, there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy.
Tonight, temperatures fall into the 60s under clear skies.
Highs are back to near 90 Saturday and Sunday as humidity increases. An isolated shower is possible both days but most locations will remain dry.
A front brings much-needed rain to the region late Monday into Tuesday.
TODAY: Partly sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 90°
TONIGHT: Mainly clear; LOW: 68°
SATURDAY: Partly sunny; More humid; HIGH: 90°
