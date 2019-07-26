FORECAST: A typical summer weekend is on the way

LOUISVILLE, KY 9WAVE) - Temperature have edged up near 90 degrees in the city this afternoon, but holding short for most.
We’ll see a mainly clear sky overnight with temperatures falling into the 60s.
Saturday will warm back near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. You’ll feel a little more humidity as winds turn from the southwest. This will continue to push warmer, more humid, air into the Ohio Valley for Sunday.
The chances for any downpours will be low with little to no trigger. However, by late Monday that will change as a cold front approaches from the northwest.
Showers and thunderstorms become more likely late Monday into Tuesday. The pattern stays a bit more active next week with isolated to scattered thunderstorms several days into the first week of August.
TONIGHT: Clear and not as cool. LOW: 68°
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, more humid with a 10% chance of an isolated downpour. HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% chance of an Isolated downpour. HIGH: 92°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.