Former Card Brings Free Camp to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former University of Louisville player, Damion Lee only played one year at U of L, But this city has a special place in his heart. “It was the best year of his life," said Lee’s mom, Michelle Riddick. “I mean this place is home. Even though I only played here for one year, it feels like I was here for four," said Lee.
That’s why the current Golden State Warrior is back in town hosting a free basketball camp through his L.E.E. Way Foundation for area youth. “It’s so fun just going out being in the drills with the kids. Joking with them,” said Lee. Lee wasn’t alone at the camp. He also had an assist from the current U of L men’s basketball team. “I think it also gives them fans. The kids can aspire to be similar to them when they grow up,” said Lee. “Our guys are great. They really enjoy their time with the little ones. They love teaching the game, seeing that light bulb go off. Just having a fun day," said U of L head coach, Chris Mack.
For Damion Lee, putting this camp on is special. Not only because he gets to do it in the city that he loves, but he also gets to work with his mom, Michelle Riddick. “It’s great. This is also one of my mom’s passions since I was born to eventually have a non-profit. Her being able to live out her dream through me is amazing”, said Lee. “I’m grateful that I have a son that has a heart for giving, and he wants to give back,” said Riddick. It’s a family affair as Lee, his mom, and his wife direct the camp making sure the kids have fun. This is the first year for the camp with plans to also hold one in his hometown of Baltimore.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.