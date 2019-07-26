Former Card Brings Free Camp to Louisville

For Damion Lee, putting this camp on is special. Not only because he gets to do it in the city that he loves, but he also gets to work with his mom, Michelle Riddick. “It’s great. This is also one of my mom’s passions since I was born to eventually have a non-profit. Her being able to live out her dream through me is amazing”, said Lee. “I’m grateful that I have a son that has a heart for giving, and he wants to give back,” said Riddick. It’s a family affair as Lee, his mom, and his wife direct the camp making sure the kids have fun. This is the first year for the camp with plans to also hold one in his hometown of Baltimore.