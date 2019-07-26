Fort Knox soldiers begin deployment to southwest Asia

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday at Fort Knox, the 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center (HRSC) took the first step in their deployment to southwest Asia.
The unit will deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility where it will replace the 3rd HRSC.
While it was a routine deployment ceremony at Fort Knox, there's nothing routine about saying goodbye to loved ones nine months at a time, especially for the first time.
Even for families who have been through it before, it's a struggle.
"The first one was a reality check," said Beatriz Medina, whose husband, Master Sgt. Joe Medina, began his fourth deployment Friday. "We were newly married with a newborn and pregnant with our second child, and each employment just brings its own challenges."
The 14th HRSC will be in charge of logistics operations for things such as training, casualty assistance and postal work.
While they're away, their families lean on one another.
“It is bittersweet with that feeling of not having him home,” said Capt. Ross Reid’s wife, Dorothy. “But the most that we can do is just support him from here and hope that he stays safe and everyone else stays safe.”
Capt. Reid said it's tough for his wife being a military spouse, but as long as she's OK, his unit can do what they need to do.
"When you know that you're going to be gone for an extended period of time, knowing that you have the support stem from your personal family and then also the unit's family readiness group, it allows us the freedom to concentrate on the mission to know that everything's going well at home," Reid said.
These soldiers expect to be back home this upcoming spring.
