Funeral plans announced for Louisville Water Company worker killed at worksite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Water Company employee who was struck by a car while he was on the job and died will be laid to rest Saturday.
Jimmy Stone, a 17-year employee with the water company, was repairing a fire hydrant when a car struck him Monday afternoon near the intersection of 23rd and Oak streets.
Chad Harper, a 23-year employee, was working with Stone at the time of the accident. Harper also was struck and is recovering from his injuries.
A visitation took place Friday for Stone, whose funeral has been scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on St. Bernadette Avenue.
Stone will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery following Mass.
In lieu of customary expressions, the family has asked that donations in Stone’s name be made to the ALS Association.
