Jeffersontown store evacuated due to unattended suitcase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A store in Jeffersontown was evacuated after a report of an unattended suitcase was made.
The unaccompanied suitcase was discovered by employees at the Home Depot, located at 2600 South Hurstbourne Parkway, around 10:50 a.m. Friday, according to Jeffersonville police dispatchers.
Jeffersontown Police Department Detective Chris Morris said the suitcase had a tag from Louisville International Muhammad Ali Airport. Officers were able to identify the owner of the suitcase as a Campbellsville University student, which is located behind the store.
Officers pulled the student out of class for questioning. Morris said the student said he thought the suitcase would be safer at Home Depot.
Dispatchers said the store was evacuated as a precaution.
The Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad was sending a robot into the store to open the suitcase.
Police are continuing to investigate this case.
