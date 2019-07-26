LMPD extends deadline for crossing guard cuts, providing officers until November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a significant amount of backlash from schools and parents alike, LMPD is extending the implementation date for its new crossing guard plan.
LMPD announced Wednesday it would no longer provide crossing guards, in the event of a vacation or illness, for 12 Louisville schools in areas that have their own police departments. This includes Jeffersontown, St. Matthews, Shively and Anchorage. That plan was set to be put into motion at the beginning of the school year.
The police department has now made amendments to that plan, giving the schools and cities affected until November 1 to find alternative services.
Discussions surrounding the crossing guards cuts started in early July, according to LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, though the plans were not yet complete when the announcement was made Wednesday. LMPD said the extension decision was made after Conrad spoke with JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio on Friday.
LMPD’s move to cut crossing guard availability from the schools was due to metro budget cuts affected the department. Conrad said in a statement Friday the department is being as efficient as possible in the face of a challenging budget.
