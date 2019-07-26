LMPD officer grazed during early morning shooting identified

Straman’s personnel records released by LMPD show he was hired in August 2017. He’s earned nine letters of commendation in just less than two years with the department, but also was deemed “at fault” for accidents in January 2019 and November 2018. He was also found in violation of standard operating procedure for court attendance in July 2018 and vehicle usage on March 2, 2019. He was issued a letter of reprimand and a 1-day suspension, respectively.