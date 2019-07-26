LMPD officer grazed during early morning shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD officer injured in a shooting early Friday morning has been identified.
Officer Noah Straman was shot just before 1:30 a.m. near 36th Street and West Broadway, LMPD officials said Friday.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Straman was on routine patrol when he conducted a pedestrian stop of two men. Conrad said the suspects ran away and when the officer chased after them, he suffered a graze wound from a gunshot.
Straman was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, via police escort.
An LMPD spokeswoman sent out a statement Friday afternoon indicating that Straman was “at home resting and recovering from the injury he sustained.”
When does an officer make a pedestrian stop? And why? WAVE 3 News asked former LMPD officer and WAVE 3 News Safety and Security Expert D’Shawn Johnson.
“Pedestrian stops are usually conducted in areas where something is going on, and the officer has a reasonable suspicion that maybe a crime has been committed, or these gentleman are persons about to commit a crime," Johnson said.
Johnson, who’s also been shot in the line of duty, said that even though Straman was only grazed, being shot at is always traumatic for the officer and the department.
“This is the time police rally around their own officers because being shot in the line of duty ... that’s something no officer wants to go through,” Johnson said. “But each officer knows it could possibly happen to them.”
Johnson said that anyone who would shoot a police officer is extremely dangerous and the community needs to step up and start helping police solve these crimes.
Straman’s personnel records released by LMPD show he was hired in August 2017. He’s earned nine letters of commendation in just less than two years with the department, but also was deemed “at fault” for accidents in January 2019 and November 2018. He was also found in violation of standard operating procedure for court attendance in July 2018 and vehicle usage on March 2, 2019. He was issued a letter of reprimand and a 1-day suspension, respectively.
Neither of the suspects has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to notify LMPD by calling (502) 574-LMPD.
