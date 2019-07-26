LMPD Officer Injured in Shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in West Louisville. Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 1:25 a.m.
The shooting happened at Sutcliffe Avenue and West Broadway.
The officer was rushed to University Hospital. No information about the officer’s condition has been released.
LMPD has not said if a suspect has been arrested.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.
