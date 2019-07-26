LMPD Officer Injured in Shooting

By Greg Phelps | July 26, 2019 at 1:58 AM EDT - Updated July 26 at 2:07 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in West Louisville. Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 1:25 a.m.

The shooting happened at Sutcliffe Avenue and West Broadway.

The officer was rushed to University Hospital. No information about the officer’s condition has been released.

LMPD has not said if a suspect has been arrested.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

