Man allegedly robs Jacobs neighborhood business with machete

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged after he was caught on surveillance camera trying to allegedly rob a business in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Michael Helm walked into the Scott’s Food Mart on Berry Boulevard with a machete on Thursday morning, according to his arrest report.
Louisville Metro Police said he demanded two cartons of "Red LD 100s" and once he was given the cartons of cigarettes, he ran off.
Police found Helm behind the business wearing the same clothes seen on surveillance video, according to documents.
LMPD said Helm admitted to the theft after his arrest. He has been charged with one count of robbery.
