Man charged in Jackson County stabbing

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A man allegedly stabbed his sister’s boyfriend in the back following a dispute in Jackson County.
The stabbing was reported in the 8400 block South of CR 850 East around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
An investigation showed the altercation started after the victim sent text messages to Nicholas Couch’s mother.
During the argument deputies said Couch pulled out a hunting knife and stabbed the victim twice in the back.
Both men lived at the home.
When officers arrived, they found Couch’s sister had taken the victim to Scott County Hospital. He was then taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition has not been released.
Couch was booked into the Jackson County Jail and charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.
