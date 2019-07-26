New public meeting scheduled for Paristown Pointe development project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Redevelopment of the old Urban Government Center on East Breckinridge will soon take a small step forward.
There are new plans to update residents with a public meeting called for August 8.
The city describes the event as a required informational meeting that precedes the formal application for a necessary zoning change.
Immediately next door, employees at Brooke & Billy’s, a Paristown Pointe pub that has been in the neighborhood since 1937, are anxious to get things going.
“We want to see anything that promotes more business, e-commerce, any kind of commerce in this neighborhood,” Executive Chef Christine Williams said. “We want the more business the better. The more houses the better. The more families the better. Because we’re a restaurant. We like food and we like business and we like people and we like families.”
The August 8 meeting will be held at Highlands Community Ministries community center from 6 until 7 p.m.
