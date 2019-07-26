Officer identified after early-morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The LMPD officer who was injured in a shooting early Friday morning has been identified.
Officer Noah Straman was shot just before 1:30 a.m. near 36th Street and West Broadway, according to LMPD.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Straman was on routine patrol when he conducted a pedestrian stop of two men. Conrad said the suspects fled on foot and when the officer chased after them, he sustained a graze wound from a gunshot.
Straman was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, via police escort.
An LMPD spokeswoman sent out a statement Friday afternoon indicating that Straman was “at home resting and recovering from the injury he sustained.”
Anyone with information is asked to notify LMPD by calling (502) 574-LMPD.
