Officer identified after early-morning shooting
By John P. Wise | July 26, 2019 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 3:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The LMPD officer who was injured in a shooting early Friday morning has been identified.

Officer Noah Straman was shot just before 1:30 a.m. near 36th Street and West Broadway, according to LMPD.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Straman was on routine patrol when he conducted a pedestrian stop of two men. Conrad said the suspects fled on foot and when the officer chased after them, he sustained a graze wound from a gunshot.

Straman was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, via police escort.

An LMPD spokeswoman sent out a statement Friday afternoon indicating that Straman was “at home resting and recovering from the injury he sustained.”

Anyone with information is asked to notify LMPD by calling (502) 574-LMPD.

