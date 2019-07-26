Park DuValle Community Health falls victim to cyberattack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville healthcare facility has become the victim of a ransomware attack.
Park DuValle Community Health Center says their computer system was hacked in separate attacks on April 2 and June 7.
E. Ann Hagan-Grigsby, CEO of Park DuValle Community Health Center, says they used backup data to restore the system after the first attack, but were unable to use the backup data following the second attack and decided to pay the ransom the hackers demanded.
The decryption keys were received after the payment and Hagan-Grigsby said they are working through the decryption process. While the work to restore the electronic systems is underway, Hagan-Grigsby says patient care is continuing with staff using paper records and some electronic processes.
