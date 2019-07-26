Report: Federal judge tosses CovCath student Nick Sandmann’s $250M lawsuit against WaPo

(WAVE) - A federal judge has dismissed a $250 million defamation lawsuit filed by Nick Sandmann, the Kentucky high school student at the center of a social media firestorm this year, according to a report.
Sandmann, from Covington Catholic High School in northern Kentucky, has filed big-dollar lawsuits against The Washington Post, CNN and NBC.
Judge William Bertelsman, of the Eastern District of Kentucky, heard verbal arguments in the case against the Washington Post this month, and made his ruling Friday, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Sandmann’s attorneys alleged that The Post’s original reporting had “conveyed that Nick had assaulted or physically intimidated (Native American Elder) Nathan Phillips, engaged in racist conduct, and engaged in taunts,” the Enquirer reported.
Bertelsman’s response asserted that Sandmann’s claims were “not supported by the plain language in the article,” according to the Enquirer.
Sandmann was 16 years old at the time of his face-to-face meeting with Phillips on the National Mall in Washington D.C. in January. The confrontation was captured on cellphone video and posted online, earning national headlines and prompting a deluge of commentary for weeks.
Initial reactions, including those by the media, painted Sandmann and his peers as the instigators, and Phillips and a group arriving from an Indigenous Peoples March as the victims.
Longer videos came to light in the following days that gave the incident deeper context and depicted a different story -- that a group of Black Hebrew Israelites, not seen in the original video, were more likely the instigators.
Sandmann’s father, Ted Sandmann, spent part of the following weeks testifying in Frankfort in support of Kentucky Senate Bill 240, an anti-doxing measure aimed at making it a misdemeanor to publish minors’ information, such as his or her home address or school.
The lawsuits against CNN and NBC are still pending.
