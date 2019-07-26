StormTALK! Friday Edition

NORTHWEST FLOW: after the front fades out to our south Wednesday, the flow upstairs will turn stronger from the W/NW for the rest of the week and at least part of the weekend. This means we will have to watch little pieces of energy that will try to catch a ride in that flow and develop thunderstorms that would then drop in from that direction. These are the types of thunderstorm complexes that can start in Iowa (for example) and travel all day into the night into the Smoky Mountains. So once they form, it is easy to pinpoint time and locations. We are not at that stage yet, of course, but we do at least see the pattern fitting this setup about a week from today.