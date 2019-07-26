Three Louisville organizations team up to send life-saving supplies to cyclone-struck country

Supplies Over Seas, Love the Hungry and WaterStep arranged for a first-response pallet to be sent to the African country of Malawi in March. SOS contributed medical supplies including gloves, masks and essential items to treat wounds. WaterStep sent along M-100 Chlorinators, BleachMakers and Waterballs for clean water, while Love the Hungry provided 11 cartons of fortified Nutri-Plenty® meals, which is enough to feed 75 children for an entire month.