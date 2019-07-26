Three Louisville organizations team up to send life-saving supplies to cyclone-struck country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville organizations dedicated to donating life-saving supplies domestically and abroad joined forces to help a cyclone-wrecked country.
Supplies Over Seas, Love the Hungry and WaterStep arranged for a first-response pallet to be sent to the African country of Malawi in March. SOS contributed medical supplies including gloves, masks and essential items to treat wounds. WaterStep sent along M-100 Chlorinators, BleachMakers and Waterballs for clean water, while Love the Hungry provided 11 cartons of fortified Nutri-Plenty® meals, which is enough to feed 75 children for an entire month.
“When three organizations come together, you amplify your impact,” SOS President and CEO Denise Sears said. “Each one of us operating independently has a much smaller impact than all of us together.”
On Thursday, supporters and staff were able to meet Dr. Fletcher Padoko, the man responsible for distributing the supplies throughout several districts in southern Malawi.
Dr. Padoko is the founder of the Kasupe Ministries, which provides education, economic sustainability and medical care to villages across southern Malawi. He visited Louisville to share firsthand how the city’s provided relief following Cyclone Idai.
“To hear him say that over a thousand children’s lives were saved by work we did, our three organizations coming together? There’s so many more children in this world that need our help,” Sears said tearfully.
The meet and greet was hosted by Supplies Over Seas, which collected surplus medical supplies and equipment that would otherwise go into landfills and makes them donation ready. More than one million pounds of supplies have been saved since 1993, according to the organization.
