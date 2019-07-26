Two suspects who shot at LMPD officer remain at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting involving an LMPD officer remain at large.
Police said the suspects shot at Officer Noah Straman, who we chased as they fled a during a routine patrol. Officer Straman was grazed by a bullet and rushed to University of Louisville Hospital and is now at home resting and recovering, according to LMPD.
Those who live in the area of 36th and Broadway described the scene of Friday morning’s shooting as chaotic.
“They stopped him right up here,” a man, who wishes to not have identity known, explained. “Next thing I know, I hear somebody on the porch. I look up they have SWAT, helicopter [they] taped off the alley, taped off the backyard. [There were] all these lights and police lights. They ran through the yard where the gray car is. I heard some running then shooting. It happened right in here somewhere. Next thing I know all hell breaks loose.”
Forensics teams were going through items in the back of an alley hours after the shooting, though exactly what they were investigating isn’t known. We also saw investigators pick up a gun and put it in a brown bag.
LMPD audio recordings from the time of the incident give a closer glimpse of what happened.
"I think I'm shot.”
“Okay I need all units to start."
“Officer involved shooting.”
Families in the area said they woke up to gun shots, crime tape, helicopters and officers spread across every alley.
"Bullets flying everywhere, it needs to get a tight grip on it,” Duane, who lives in the area, said.
"Violence is everywhere but we try and keep these young guys focused on positive things,” neighbor Adrin Shoate added.
Neighbors said they’re on edge as the suspect haven’t yet been arrested. Several people said it was just about a week ago that officers were walking around and asking how they can help with the crime in the area. They said it meant a lot to see police were putting in effort to help the community.
LMPD has not released any suspect information. As of Friday evening, LMPD did not have any updates on the case.
