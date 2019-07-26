WAVE Country’s Toughest 10 - Iroquois Golf Course, Hole #5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Iroquois Golf Course is one of 10 Louisville Parks courses in the metro.
On the hilly terrain that is Iroquois Park the #1 handicap hole is the 521 yard, par 5, fifth hole. The tee shot is through a chute of trees to a narrow fairway.
Jacob Blair is the course superintendent at Iroquois.
“Both of your first two shots are generally going to be uphill,” Blair said. “It’s a really tight tee shot. Your second shot, you’re also going to be blind into the green, if you’re going for the green, if not, it’s a blind layup.”
Dangerous Critic voted for this one, tweeting “At South End PUBLIC Courses I would say Iroquois #5. It’s just tough on a right hander with a slice (fade). The very tight fairway runs downhill left to right. It’s a long power 5 with some blind shot. Then it’s a small wavy green.”
If anyone knows how to play this one, it’s the guy who take care of the course.
“Try to play it up the left side with a little fade, if you can," Blair said. “Try to hit long like everybody does, but, really just hold on for the ride on that hole.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.