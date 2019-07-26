Young women show off coding, design skills acquired through SummerWorks program

Metro summer internship program teaches young women coding, web design
By Berry Stockton | July 25, 2019 at 9:46 PM EDT - Updated July 25 at 10:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of young women in Louisville have been spending their summer break learning how to code.

The seven-week program at Empowered Inc. is part of the metro’s Summerworks program, dedicated to helping teens and young adults find employment during off-time from school.

Since summer began, ten young women have been working nine to five learning the ins and outs of coding, designing and developing business websites. The group was able to show off their hard work on Wednesday.

The group of young women worked on their website design and coding at Empowered Inc throughout the summer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

“When you get into it, you become a little bit interested,” participant Jamia Sutton explained. “Then you become even more interested and more interested. And then you realize by the end of everything that you’ve created something amazing.”

Sutton, a senior at Central High School, said though her mom signed her up for the program, she was excited to learn to code on her own.

City officials said since 2011, SummerWorks has helped connect 23,000 young people to jobs. One young man said earlier this year his internship at Humana turned into a career.

