Historic 450-ton locomotive heading to new home in Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A piece of history is making its way across the Commonwealth and drew a crowd of onlookers in Louisville on Friday.
The C&O 2716, a 450-ton “Kanawha” type locomotive, is being moved across CSX and R.J. Corman rails from New Haven to Ravenna. The 450-ton locomotive was built by the American Locomotive Company in December 1943 and carried coal between Kentucky and New York for years until it was retired in 1957.
The train departed the Kentucky Railway Museum in Nelson County early Friday. It’s headed to Estill County, where it’ll be restored and turned into a tourist attraction.
“In order to move this locomotive, we had to do thousands and thousands of man hours to get it ready to move because it hadn’t moved in over 20 years,” Chris Campbell, President of the Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation, said. “We just got done going about 45 miles an hour down the tracks where the locomotive that was built 75 years ago. It’s a testament to our people.”
The locomotive will arrive in Estill County on Sunday.
Before that, stops are planned in Frankfort, Midway and Lexington, where people can check it out and take photos.
