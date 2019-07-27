How much will back-to-school shopping cost you?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back to school shopping is kicking into high gear, with some southern Indiana districts heading back Monday. Parents are swarming local stores with lengthy supply lists in hand.
The average family with kids in elementary through high school are projected to spend nearly $700 on back-to-school shopping this year. $117 dollars on supplies alone.
Total spending is up nearly $150 from a decade ago. The National Retail Federation says that’s a new record. Whether you cruise the sale bins in the off months or hunt for the best prices, everyone has their own ways to save.
The NRF found a lot of parents wait until the very last minute trying to find the best sales and deals online. 56 percent of parents surveyed in early July said they haven’t even started shopping yet.
But it’s a battle still for a lot of families; That list adds up quick. That’s why there are school supply giveaways like LG&E’s annual drive. Volunteers stuffed 3,000 backpacks full of supplies Friday to be distributed to students.
“We want to help these students who need these resources get the school year started on the right foot,” spokesperson Liz Pratt said.
Here are some extra tips for saving cash on supplies:
- Take stock of what you already have
- Set up a supply swap with friends
- Clip coupons
- Visit the dollar store
- Compare prices with online sites like Amazon
- Download cash-back and coupon apps
- Cruise some garage sales
- Sign up for store rewards programs
- Wait until September clearance sales
JCPS lists by grade:
- 1 backpack—no wheels
- 3 glue sticks
- 24 pencils
- 1 box 24 crayons
- 1 box 8 washable markers
- 5 notebooks (type [e.g., composition, spiral, steno] and color designated by school)*
- 1 pencil box or pencil pouch (designated by school)*
- 5 two‐pocket folders (color designated by school)*
- 1 pair of scissors
- 1 backpack—no wheels
- 3 glue sticks
- 24 pencils
- 1 box 24 crayons
- 1 box 8 washable markers
- 7 notebooks (type [e.g., composition, spiral, steno] and color designated by school)*
- 1 pencil box or pencil pouch (designated by school)*
- 5 two‐pocket folders (color designated by school)*
- 1 pair of scissors
- 2 ink pens (color designated by school)*
- 1 pack loose-leaf paper, wide‐ruled
- 1 pack loose-leaf paper
- 1 box colored pencils or markers (designated by school)*
- 7 notebooks (type [e.g., composition, spiral, steno] and color designated by school)*
- 7 two‐pocket folders (color designated by school)*
- 24 pens/pencils (color designated by school)*
