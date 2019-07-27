Living Green Wall helping create a healthier Park DuValle community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new neighborhood project is helping build a healthier community by assembling a massive, plant filled wall.
Crews began to put together The Living Green Wall in Park DuValle Saturday.
The 7x30 ft. wall is filled with succulents and moss.
It’s being put up on the west wall of the Southwick Community Center.
Organizers say the idea began following statistics released on how much pollution is affecting area residents.
In 2013 people in Rubbertown and nearby zip codes were found to be 31-35% more likely to develop lung and colorectal cancers, all because of chemical plants and pollutants in the area.
Artist and organizer Brianna Harlan says the walls purpose is to clean and cool the local air to help see those statistics drop, but to also grow communities closer.
“If residents really want something to happen in their neighborhood the resources are out there, the support is out there,” Harlan said. “This is just the beginning. We hope there will be more walls around the city and neighborhoods in the area.”
When the Living Green Wall is finished it will spell out "unity".
The project also has the potential benefit of planting 300 trees.
