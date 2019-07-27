Louisville attorney remembered following death on family fishing trip

Louisville attorney remembered following death on family fishing trip
A dream trip about 90 minutes from Anchorage, Alaska, turned into a nightmare for friends and family of a Louisville attorney.
By Chris Newman | July 27, 2019 at 10:25 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 10:25 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville lawyer found dead days after disappearing on a fly fishing outing in Alaska with family was remembered at a memorial service Saturday.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Louisville man missing in Alaska found dead

William Hartlage, 76, had been reported missing on June 27 by family members when he failed to return from a fishing trip in the state recreational area of Willow Creek.

On July 9, Alaska State Troopers confirmed his death after a boater reported finding his body partially submerged in the Susitna River.

Hartlage spent much of his career as a defense attorney working in Bardstown at Fulton Hubbard & Hubbard.

A memorial service remembering Hartlage took place Saturday morning at St. Therese of Lisieux Church in Louisville.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.