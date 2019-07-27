New Albany, Floyd County students head back to school Monday

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Students in New Albany and Floyd County head back to class Monday.
Superintendent for Middle Schools Dr. Steve Griffin spent a few minutes with WAVE 3 News on Friday.
He said while it seems unusual to be going back to school in July, the amount of time off is balanced.
Students now get two weeks off in October, December, and at spring break.
He said at first it was a bit radical, but the districts are enjoying the schedule.
“We kind of survey our team members each year, and the vast majority really like it,” Griffin said. “It’s one of those things that we feel like students stay fresher academically to have a break every nine weeks essentially.”
Something else Griffin said is different is that the schools go back on a Monday, as opposed to the usual Wednesday start date.
He said parents should try getting their kids to wake up early over the weekend to adjust to the regular schedule for school.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.