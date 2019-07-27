Roof issues close Havana Rumba, Half-Peach Bakery in St. Matthews until further notice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A string of businesses in St. Matthews are closed until further notice due to a potentially dangerous roof issue.
The issue surrounding the building on Oechsli Avenue, that houses Havana Rumba, Half-Peach Bakery & Cafe, Del Frisco’s and Charim Korean Restaurant, was caught by the property owner on Friday afternoon, according to St. Matthews Mayor Rick Tonini.
The owner noticed a swale in the roof line and called IPL, Metro Inspections, Permits and Licenses, to take a look.
That’s when officials noticed a failure in the roof structure.
“They determined that if that failed, the rest of the building could fail,” Mayor Tonini explained.
All of the businesses in the building closed as soon as possible, due to the possible risks associated with the failure. The owner of Half Peach, Sue Chao, said she was scared when she heard the news - more for her customers and staff than herself.
“I feel so sorry for all the customers, they cannot eat our food right now,” Chao said. “I feel so bad for our customers and for my employees.”
Havana Rumba took to Facebook to address the issue, encouraging customers to visit one of their other locations during the closure. The local chain’s other spots are in Middletown and on Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
Mayor Tonini said crews will have to determine the exact problem and correct it before any of the businesses can re-open, though there’s no timeline that follows when that could be.
Chao is holding out hope until then, praying for a speedy and thorough fix.
“We will pray for everything to be going good,” Chao said. “We’re going to face some problems but when we re-open we’re glad to serve you again.”
Warm Reflexology, a massage therapist, also resides in the building.
