Concert in honor of fallen LMPD officer aims to help the community
Officer Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty. (Source: LMPD/WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez | July 28, 2019 at 7:10 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 7:10 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization created in the honor of a fallen Louisville officer is hoping to help local charities with music and a great time.

The Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation will host its first ever benefit Concert August 3 at the Iroquois Amphitheater. The event features local bands like Caribou, Street Heat and Southern Sirens. There will also be food and craft beers.

The foundation was created in honor of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman as a way to continue his desire to help the community.

Just a few months after its launch by Nick’s wife, Ashley, the foundation has already raised funds for local charities and provided several scholarships.

The concert is from 6 -11 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $30 for VIP tickets, which include early entry and foundation goodies.

