Family, friends honor Louisville father murdered one year ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of Maurice Smith, heartbroken while remembering his legacy in front of his former home Saturday.
Smith was shot near Central Park in Old Louisville July 27, 2018 in the 1400 block of S 6th Street. The 41-year-old was gunned down while on crutches and trying to get into his home.
His family told WAVE 3 News they remember hearing him scream for help and seeing him lying in the street.
“It’s been a year today and we still haven’t truly and honestly got closure,” Smith’s sister-in-law Aprile Ashby said. “At this point his murder is a cold case. What we’re looking for is closure we’re looking for the community to come together. Obviously, that doesn’t naturally happens, we’re looking for the community to come together because we want closure.”
Ashby said the family wants his children and family to get the peace they deserve. At the time of the shooting, there were no suspects or motives.
If anyone that has any information about the shooting they are encouraged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line 574-LMPD.
