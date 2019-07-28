Free Hepatitis C screenings available on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Free screenings for Hepatitis C will be available throughout WAVE Country on Sunday.
Screenings will be offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at sites in Louisville and Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby and Bullitt counties in Kentucky and Clark County in Indiana. Screening is done with a simple finger prick and results will be available on site in 20 minutes. Hepatitis C experts will be available at all sites to answer questions and help link those affected by hepatitis C to appropriate care.
Free hepatitis C testing sites on July 28
- Mall St. Matthews (2 sites within the mall), 5000 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207
- CVS Pharmacy, 1002 Spring St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130
- CVS Pharmacy, 2169 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065
- Southwest Family YMCA, 2800 Fordhaven Road, Louisville, KY 40214
- Walgreens, 5900 Timber Ridge Dr., Prospect, KY 40059
- Walgreens, 12101 Shelbyville Rd., Middletown, KY 40243
- Walgreens, 2360 Stony Brook Dr., Louisville, KY 40220
- Walgreens, 6620 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40291
- Walgreens, 4310 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219
- Walgreens, 152 N. Buckman St., Shepherdsville, KY 40165
- Walgreens, 11099 Highway 44E, Mount Washington, KY 40047
- Walgreens, 807 S. Highway 53, LaGrange, KY 40031
- Walgreens, 200 E. Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202
Left untreated, the disease can cause major complications. It can cause cirrhosis of the liver or liver cancer, and is a leading cause of liver transplant. Hepatitis C may also predispose those infected to diabetes and depression, and has an association with joint pain, certain skin disorders and lymphoma.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.