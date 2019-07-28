Group founded by retired Louisville detective delivers Christmas in July to cancer patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Children battling cancer were able to smile after having Christmas in July thanks to a Louisville organization.
The Childhood Cancer Family Fund provided more than $267,000 in donated goods to families at St. Jude Hospital’s Target House in Tennessee this weekend. The organization helps parents who sometimes have to quit their jobs to take care of their child by allowing them to go shopping for Christmas presents for free. Then, there’s a celebration.
The families include children who are receiving long term care St. Jude Hospital. The Target House is home to 96 families who stay in two-bedroom apartments for up to three years. The patients range in age from infants to 19 years old.
The group collected a large number of toys and gifts and Santa was there to hand them out, too.
If you want to get involved visit their Facebook page.
The Childhood Cancer Family Fund was founded by Mike Crask, a retired Louisville detective of 24 years.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.