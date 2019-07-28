Louisville Water Company employee killed at worksite honored during funeral procession

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A massive American flag was flown over Grinstead Drive near Lexington Road Saturday, honoring a Louisville Water Company employee who was struck and killed by a car while he was on the job.
Jimmy Stone, a 17-year employee with the water company, was repairing a fire hydrant when a car struck him Monday afternoon near the intersection of 23rd and Oak streets.
Following mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church Saturday morning, the funeral procession drove under the flag and through a show of support on the way to Cave Hill Cemetery, where Stone was laid to rest.
In lieu of customary expressions, the family has asked that donations in Stone’s name be made to the ALS Association.
