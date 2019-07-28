Officials weighing options for future of Middletown Library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Middletown Library, is in limbo after Metro budget cuts caused the location to close in April. But just a few weeks ago, money was found by the council to keep it open. The only catch? They’d have to find a cheaper building by the end of December.
Three possible spots have been named.
“It’s locked there no books there’s no employees, empty shelving it’s not a library it’s just an empty space,” said City of Middletown Mayor Byron Chapman.
Chapman said that’s not what he expected this summer.
“I don’t know, it was to my understand that the library was supposed to remain open until we found a new location,” Chapman said. “I found new locations and all three of those can be moved into immediately.”
Chapman said he presented the locations to the library Director on Friday.
Councilman Markus Winkler said with the options the community would have to adjust.
“One of the viable options is only 2,000 square feet, “ Winkler said. “In that case you wouldn’t have 40,000 volumes moved into that space. You may have reduced library services. “
Winkler said there are expectations for the next Middletown library. The city of Middletown needs to get the building prepared. The building has to be move in ready and the city of Louisville would fund the operations.
“ [It’s] kind of a community gathering center for a lot of the people,” said Chapman.
Chapman said all three options are in the city and have long-term leases. Next, the library director picks the spot then it’s up to the city to get the pages turning again.
“Up to them now to open the library,” Chapman said. “Like we thought, it should always be open.”
Chapman said he sees no reason why one of the three location couldn’t open within the next 30 days.
Winkler said the long-term plan for the library is to get a 15,000 square foot space.
The current space did not reopen because it would cost 10,000 to 30,000 dollars to move back in. The city didn’t want to move back into the space then need to pay to move out shortly after.
