Police: Louisville man set fire to apartment building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after police say he tried to burn down an apartment building.
An arrest slip for Anthony Edison states he was arrested Friday morning for setting a first in an apartment building on July 18.
Louisville Fire’s Arson Unit allegedly spoke to neighbors in the building, who described what they heard when the fire started.
According to the arrest records, a neighbor saw Edison pouring gasoline on the front landing of the building and confronted him, before returning to their apartment. A short time later, smoke was seen coming from the front of the building.
Five people escaped from the building using a fire escape.
Officials say Edison had a history of being around or inside that building without a reason, and had been asked to leave and not return.
Edison is charged with Arson. He’s being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
