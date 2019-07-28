Police: Louisville man set fire to apartment building

Police: Louisville man set fire to apartment building
(Source: WBTV Graphic)
By Annie Moore | July 28, 2019 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 12:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after police say he tried to burn down an apartment building.

An arrest slip for Anthony Edison states he was arrested Friday morning for setting a first in an apartment building on July 18.

Anthony Edison (Source: LMDC)
Anthony Edison (Source: LMDC)

Louisville Fire’s Arson Unit allegedly spoke to neighbors in the building, who described what they heard when the fire started.

According to the arrest records, a neighbor saw Edison pouring gasoline on the front landing of the building and confronted him, before returning to their apartment. A short time later, smoke was seen coming from the front of the building.

Five people escaped from the building using a fire escape.

Officials say Edison had a history of being around or inside that building without a reason, and had been asked to leave and not return.

Edison is charged with Arson. He’s being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.