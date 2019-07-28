Water main breaks downtown near University of Louisville Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials say a water main break downtown will take several days to repair.
According to a release from the Louisville Water Company, a main at the intersection of south Preston Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard broke over the weekend.
Crews are working at the scene, which is completely closed at this time.
Officials say they hope to have one lane of Preston Street reopen by morning rush hour to help with traffic and access to the interstate in that area.
LWC says drivers should anticipate traffic in that area for several days while workers fully complete the repair.
According to the release, no customers are without water due to the break.
