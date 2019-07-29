Another A&E show featuring local law enforcement depicts I-65 as busy drug corridor

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - What does a Mexican drug cartel have to do with a major stretch of highway that you may drive?
Apparently, a lot.
In the past, Interstate 65 was known as the “Heroin Highway.”
And now, a new A&E show is uncovering another drug that is making its way up and down that stretch of road.
A&E’s “60 Days In” has been a popular undercover docu-series, one season of which was filmed in Jeffersonville, that took law-abiding citizens inside the Clark County Jail.
Tuesday, “60 Days In” is unveiling its “Narcoland” series.
Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel is among local law enforcement officials featured in “60 Days In,” where undercover officers target crucial areas along I-65, considered one of the biggest drug trafficking corridors in the country. It encompasses six counties in Kentucky and Indiana, offering a first-hand look at how drug cartels have infiltrated our area.
Noel said that in the past, it was heroin that was the big drug, but now he and his colleagues are finding it’s meth.
“What I think people are going to expect to see ... they are going to understand how cartels infiltrate our country,” Noel said. “They pump in high volumes of low-cost drugs. What we have seen here locally, we’ve seen the decline of a lot of locally-produced drugs now that Mexican drug cartels can produce it so much cheaper, and infiltrate it up the I-65 corridor from the south to the north and east to west.”
Noel said the show will also reveal how the cartel conducts business. He said its members are scary and don’t follow rules.
“Narcoland” premieres Tuesday night at 10 p.m. on A&E. Watch the trailer below:
