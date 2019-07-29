Back to school brings new opportunities, career beginnings at Prosser

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - It’s back to school Monday for students at New Albany-Floyd County. And at Prosser Career Education Center, coming back to class is anything but typical.
“They have things after coming to Prosser that no one can take away from them,” said Nancy Campbell, Prosser Career Education Center Principal. “Certifications, college credit, state licenses, they always will have that.”
For the nearly 1,500 juniors and seniors at Prosser, the school day lets them explore real world careers and get a jump start on college, or technical training.
"Welcome back Prosser seniors, students," Campbell said, reading daily announcements to students filtering in on their first day back.
Here, back to class, is something students actually look forward to.
“I’m very excited," said Ashia Carr, a senior at Prosser and at New Albany High School. "Like I said, this is the best part of my day,”
Carr splits her time between the two schools, fulfilling graduation requirements while letting her get experience she needs toward starting a career.
“I was excited to come back here," said Aspen Condra, a senior at Prosser and at New Albany High School. "It kind of shocked me,”
Like Carr, Condra splits his time between the two schools. Condra spends his time at Prosser learning industrial maintenance in an unconventional classroom.
“As you can see if you look around the lab, it’s very much a hands-on learning type scenario," said Mike Bauerla, an electrical and industrial maintenance teacher at Prosser. “We learn by doing.”
“I’m more of a hands on-learner than sitting and taking notes, so I prefer coming here a whole lot more than New Albany,” Condra said.
That hands-on training benefits students, getting them real-world experience by working on projects both in and out of the classroom.
“We wired up a house out here at Builder’s Ridge,” Condra said.
“If you’ve got something like this to use to help you with that, it makes a big difference,” Bauerla said.
Prosser offers 24 different programs for students, the classes are tailored to students and let them achieve the licenses, certifications and college credits they’ll need for what’s next.
“We have programs in every industry sector, from manufacturing, to construction, to health care, services, public service,” said Alan Taylor Director of Career and Technical Education.
For Carr, she said the entrepreneurship classes drew her in.
“I know I wanted to start a business before the age of 23, I didn’t know how I was going to get there,” Carr said. So I saw that class and thought of all the opportunities it might bring.”
The school brings in students from more than 20 high schools across six southern Indiana counties. It can be a challenge to coordinate transportation and schedules across more than a dozen school districts but school leaders say it’s worth it to ensure more students have access to the programming.
And, Prosser is offering more options than ever, thanks to renovations and expansions paid for through a referendum voters approved in 2016. One of those new additions this year to the school, paid for by the referendum, is the school’s transportation facility.
For more information, including how your student can get involved, visit the website here.
Inside, students can learn how to repair diesel engines, how to paint and restore cars and how to look under the engine of a car and know exactly what’s wrong.
While Prosser’s first day of school may be more intense, 50 years in the state’s largest stand-alone career center is helping more students connect to a head start in school or high paying jobs, growing the community and its skilled workforce.
“There are many students that have been through the program that are now journeyman electricians or master electricians,” Bauerla said.
“What better way to promote what we do here at Prosser than to have our graduates go out into the community and do great things,” Campbell said.
